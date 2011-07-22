Christina Norman, whom we covered in our November issue, was dismissed from her post as CEO of the Oprah Winfrey Network in May following reports of floundering ratings for the new Discovery Communications channel. Peter Liguori, Discovery’s chief operating officer, will serve as interim CEO, managing the high-profile shows Norman had in the works, including a Rosie O’Donnell talk show and Oprah’s Next Chapter.

Judy McGrath, one of our 2010 Most Creative People in Business, abruptly left her job as CEO of MTV Networks in May (after 30 years with the company) amid rumors of disputes over creative control. “You’re gonna fly your freak flags forever,” she reportedly told guests at her fare-well party. Somewhere, Snooki is obliging her request.

In May, after four years as Gap’s design chief, Patrick Robinson, whom we wrote about in March 2008, became the latest casualty of a continuing decline in North American sales. Robinson, a celebrated designer in the fashion world, exits not long after former Gap North America division president Marka Hansen, who left late last year after that infamous logo redesign.