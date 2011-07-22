David Stark Makes (Party) Scenes

MANY MAY HOPE TO freewheel through summer, but for New York event producer David Stark, business is just heating up. Fall gala season is fast approaching, which means Stark is busy crafting otherworldly environments for events that include a black-tie fundraiser for the Metropolitan Opera and a dinner for the Cooper-Hewitt’s National Design Awards.

The designer has risen to the top of the industry by building parties that feel like art installations. “It’s about creating something event-specific, site-specific, and client-specific,” says Stark, who lists MoMA, Louis Vuitton, and Beyoncé among his clients. “Flowers are only one tool in the toolbox. Many instances require different kinds of thinking and materials to bring the occasion to life.” These are a few of his favorites.

Glass bell jars [1]

When building tablescapes, bell jars create “mini museums,” says Stark, who has used them to display mounds of fruit for a party at Martha Stewart’s home, painted eggs for a Benjamin Moore event, and faux tulips made from euros for the Global Volatility Summit. (From $8, glassdomes.com)

Place cards [2]

“I believe in the Emily Post version of party-throwing etiquette,” he says. “By seating someone, you eliminate their discomfort about where to sit.” Stark also keeps an eye out for sneaky guests who try to rearrange the cards. “I move them right back.” ($9 for 10, crane.com)