Make Your Own Frozen Ice Treats

If you’re not lucky enough to live in the land of readily available gourmet popsicles, Fany Gerson has the solution. With her new book, Paletas: Authentic Recipes for Mexican Ice Pops, Shaved Ice & Aguas Frescas, the pastry chef helps you create gourmet treats in the comfort of your own kitchen. Born and raised in Mexico City, Gerson calls paletas the cure for the common ice pop. Her recipes are packed with tropical fruits, veggies, and spices–it’s not uncommon to see pineapples play nice with jalepeños or tomatoes dance with tequila and hot sauce. “I get to create something I’m craving that I know won’t be at the supermarket,” she says. You can’t beat that, but you can beat the heat.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens