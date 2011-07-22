Make Your Own Frozen Ice Treats

If you’re not lucky enough to live in the land of readily available gourmet popsicles, Fany Gerson has the solution. With her new book, Paletas: Authentic Recipes for Mexican Ice Pops, Shaved Ice & Aguas Frescas, the pastry chef helps you create gourmet treats in the comfort of your own kitchen. Born and raised in Mexico City, Gerson calls paletas the cure for the common ice pop. Her recipes are packed with tropical fruits, veggies, and spices–it’s not uncommon to see pineapples play nice with jalepeños or tomatoes dance with tequila and hot sauce. “I get to create something I’m craving that I know won’t be at the supermarket,” she says. You can’t beat that, but you can beat the heat.