The Sticky Business Of Popsicles

ARTIFICIAL-GRAPE popsicles? Please. A new gourmet wave means cooling off this summer with small-batch pops that range from spicy Mexican paletas to near-savory Thai treats to fruit-and-herb concoctions. Here, a sweet, slurpy sampling.

Fat Face

Jaymes Luu’s philosophy: To make a good pop, you have to make bad ones. “I can’t make lemongrass not taste like Fruit Loops,” bemoans the founder, who sells popular flavors like beet-tangerine [1] at Davis, California, markets. fruitmeetsfun.com

Popbar

Gelato on a stick? Why not? “We wanted to do something authentic and

blend it with the American popsicle,” says Reuben BenJehuda of his New York eatery. Popbar’s treats come in such sophisticated takes as pistachio [2] and

can be dipped in dark chocolate or rolled in toppings like chopped hazelnuts.

pop-bar.com

LocoPops