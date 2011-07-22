Gilded Grub: Burger Shoppe’s $175 Burger

“IT STARTED OUT as a joke,” says chef Kevin O’Connell of the $175 burger he serves at New York’s Wall Street Burger Shoppe, a retro diner better known for $5 sandwiches than gourmet offerings. Created purely in an attempt to one-up the $150 double-truffle patty served at Daniel Boulud’s db Bistro Moderne, O’Connell’s burger–the Richard Nouveau–boasts 10 ounces of Kobe beef, foie gras, exotic mushrooms, cave-aged Gruyère, and fresh truffles packed in a brioche bun. O’Connell added one more exorbitant topping: gold. “It needed an extra kick,” he says of the decision to mix gold flakes with his truffle mayonnaise. Additional gold is sprinkled atop the burger, serving up a total 750 milligrams of the precious metal with each of the two Richard Nouveaus ordered a week. Here’s to deep pockets–and full stomachs. burgershoppenyc.com

