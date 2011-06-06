The “New Normal” Weather

Snowpocalypse! Tornadoes! Floods! Climate change may seem like tired old news or ideological propaganda to some of us, but this year’s weather has certainly been something to sit up and take notice of. Is this troubling state of affairs a “new normal” served up by climate change?

That’s the leading question on many journalists’ lips and keypads as they try to squeeze committed answers out of the overworked climate scientists on their contact lists. But this is not necessarily the best angle to take on the story. Most of us already know the answer to that question; short-term weather isn’t easily linked to long-term climate, just as a daily bump or dip in stock prices isn’t a clear sign of an impending bull or bear market. Of course, that response doesn’t make for very compelling media copy, nor does it offer much of anything useful to those who happen to be caught in a bad spin of some local weather-demon’s Wheel of Misfortune.

To me, a better look at what’s going on is illustrated by what’s going on here in the North Country, where upstate New York, Vermont, and Quebec meet in the watershed of Lake Champlain. Unusual amounts of snowmelt have saturated the ground enough to force spring rainwater downhill into the lake, driving its surface two to three feet above the former record highs of the past two centuries and holding it there for weeks on end.

Hundreds of homes are swamped, and rain-fattened rivers are burying roads and bridges while dumping tons of phosphorus-rich silt into the coastal areas, which will soon be ready to spawn noxious algae blooms.

One local friend recently described how oddly memorable her Memorial Day weekend was along the western shoreline near Plattsburgh: “Never seen anything like it–there were almost no boats on the lake. The first big vacation weekend of the year, and nobody could launch anything because the boat-lifting machinery in the marinas was under water.” That may have been a blessing in disguise, because with the lake’s edges sprawling over formerly “safe” properties, even the relatively small waves from boat wakes can chew deep into the loose sediments of formerly protected lawns and farm fields.

A Vermonter whom I’d never met before phoned me in a panic, having heard of a study that I recently conducted on climate change in the Champlain Basin. “I just bought this lakefront property, and now it’s flooded. Is it global warming?”