5 LinkedIn Tips You Didn’t Know

Whether it’s Mark Zuckerberg talking about killing pigs or a Hollywood blockbuster under its belt, Facebook has plenty of attention in our lives. Twitter falls into the same camp. From Justin Bieber’s noisy 10 million followers to hordes of social media gurus tweeting the benefits of 140 characters or less, it’s easy to discover how and what makes Twitter work. However, there is one social network that lacks drama but makes up for it with a devoted business community and plenty of compelling features.
Here are five LinkedIn tips you should try today.
1. Use “Signal” to discover relevant news and information
When you’re logged in to LinkedIn, take a tour of a new-ish feature called Signal. This tool lets you easily monitor updates within your network, but more importantly you can filter information so you can also see what people in your extended circle (2nd and 3rd connections) are posting. You can also do the same filtering by industry or location, so you can weed through the noise.
2. Export your connections
Go to “My Connections” to view a list of all your LinkedIn contacts. This address book is a really handy way to get email addresses and updated information, but most importantly you can export this list. At the bottom of the page click “Export Connections,” which will put all this contact info in a format suitable for your address book (Microsoft Outlook, Yahoo! Mail, etc.).
3. Create a resume
If you’ve already filled out your LinkedIn profile information, it’s easy to use it to create a foundation for a resume. The Resume Builder will suck in your professional past and you can use any of the pre-built templates to make it look good. From an Executive style presentation to a more casual layout, this tool will take some of the pain out of the resume building process. You can export the resume, share it easily, and edit as you wish.
4. Start and use groups
While, unlike Twitter, you might not find celebrities hanging out, you will find a wealth of relevant conversations within LinkedIn groups. Creating a group is a cinch and a great opportunity to jump-start a good business chat. If you don’t know what group to join, click on “Groups You May Like” to get you started. To learn more about the benefits of Groups and what LinkedIn has planned for this feature in the future, visit their online tutorial.
5. Customize your URL
Custom domain names have been all the rage for a while on Facebook, but you can do the same on LinkedIn. Visit the “Edit Profile” tab and click “Public Profile” at bottom left. Once you’re on this page, on the far right you will see “Your current URL.” This is where you can customize your LinkedIn domain name so you can better brand your account.
