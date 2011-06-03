Infographic Of The Day: Nicholas Felton’s Students Hack Nike+ Data

Nike+? “Kinda bullshit.” So concludes Allison Shaw in a cheeky infographic charting runners in New York — and the impossible things Nike+’s popular, but astonishingly fallible, tech claims they can do.
Shaw was one of 14 students in a recent MFA Interaction Design class at SVA on data visualization, led by none other than data-viz demigod Nicholas Felton. (Which, for burgeoning infographic designers, is like learning how to paint from Matisse. Okay, we’re exaggerating. But only a little.)
Felton asked the class to wade through a massive, 500,000-point-plus data set about folks who track their exercise using Nike+ in New York City and to “just find something compelling,” he tells Co.Design in an email.
They took heed. The visualizations paint a crystalline portrait of New York runners — of where they run, when, and how far — at the same time that they prove the limitations of the data and of Nike+, more generally.
Consider Shaw’s infographic, which records a litany of nonsensical data points: a reading 42.2 feet below sea level and another one at 8,900 feet; a clutch of runners who vanished without a trace near the Guggenheim during the NYC marathon last year; and the runner who was so slow, he actually traveled back in time, logging a negative pace.
These, of course, are glitches in the technology. As Shaw explains, interference probably knocked the altitude meter off base and the disappearing runners didn’t actually disappear, they just ran out of batteries on their Nike+ sensors. “Presumably [these are] all problems that the data crunchers at Nike wrestle with,” Felton says. And, as Felton’s students learned, it can be the job of the designer to tell that story, in this case as a cautionary tale: If you think Nike+ is the ultimate measure of your workout, take it from the guy who time traveled, and think again.
[Images courtesy of SVA]