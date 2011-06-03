Infographic Of The Day: Nicholas Felton’s Students Hack Nike+ Data

Nike+? “Kinda bullshit.” So concludes Allison Shaw in a cheeky infographic charting runners in New York — and the impossible things Nike+’s popular, but astonishingly fallible, tech claims they can do.

Shaw was one of 14 students in a recent MFA Interaction Design class at SVA on data visualization, led by none other than data-viz demigod Nicholas Felton. (Which, for burgeoning infographic designers, is like learning how to paint from Matisse. Okay, we’re exaggerating. But only a little.)

Felton asked the class to wade through a massive, 500,000-point-plus data set about folks who track their exercise using Nike+ in New York City and to “just find something compelling,” he tells Co.Design in an email.

They took heed. The visualizations paint a crystalline portrait of New York runners — of where they run, when, and how far — at the same time that they prove the limitations of the data and of Nike+, more generally.