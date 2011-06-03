Fresh Strategies For Introducing New Technologies To Risk-Averse, Frazzled Customers

When launching a new complex technology, a compelling value proposition is never enough. When companies hear about a new product or service, all they see is risk in changing the status quo.

Any potential value proposition is outweighed by the risk of failure. For example, your offering may save Intel, GE, Dupont, or 3M $10M a year in manufacturing costs at a plant. While that may seem like a powerful reason to move forward, these plants likely generate over $1B a year in revenue. Why put the $1B even remotely at risk to save a measly $10M?

To make matters worse, prospects are crazy busy. They barely have time to do their regular job, never mind take on the task of implementing something brand new.

Recently I heard Jill Konrath speak at the MIT Sloan Sales Conference. She’s one of the leading experts on complex B2B sales and is the author of the bestselling book; SNAP Selling: Speed Up Sales and Win More Business with Today’s Frazzled Customers.

After her presentation, I compared notes with Jill on strategies for selling complex, new products and services. While selling proven products to big companies is tough enough, getting companies to adopt a new to market product or service is exponentially harder.

So when introducing a new technology to a risk averse market, the role of your sales people must change. They move from order takers and relationship builders to educators and coaches. They are responsible for understanding the prospect’s perceived risks and developing strategies to mitigate the risk.

In her book, Jill outlines what she calls the four SNAP factors.