Klout’s CEO Joe Fernandez: Balance Science With Intuition

Klout team members are in talks with major news labels and media companies to use Klout scores as a way of spreading brand messaging and information, says Joe Fernandez, CEO and founder of online influence measuring tool. (note that it is interesting that the link that goes to Fernandez’s CrunchBase profile doesn’t have much info on it. I wonder if he knows, or if it is included in measuring Klout? I ask that, seriously. Is CrunchBase “relevant” to Klout?)

In a phone interview, Fernandez says media platforms are finding Klout is a compelling tool for flitering out noise and boosting brand awareness:

We

can help filter the noise…you can highlight who are the interesting new sources. Imagine you are a big media company and putting people who are really passionate on a bigger platform to spread their

message is something we found they are interested in and we are interested in.

But it is still early days and sometimes for the data obsessive and score weary, a Klout score doesn’t seem to pinpoint exactly where a person stands in the social matrix.

We may have all experienced this frustration of looking at the Klout score and wondered, why does it go up one day and then down the next?

How can you game it? How can you make it consistently rise? What the hell does it even mean?

Fernandez says they are soon going to be making more of that data and the explanation of that data more prevalent on the blog in something called Score Insights. That should be out in early June, says Fernandez.