iFive: Sony Hacked Again, Gmail Scam Hit White House, Facebook Vs. Ceglia, Adobe Vs. Apple, Sales Tax Going Online

Monday’s when we finally hear all about Apple’s cloud services offering iCloud. We don’t know much, but thanks to enterprising photographers at the Moscone West center where Apple’s event will be held, we now know what the logo looks like.

1. Sony has been hit with yet another hack attack, this time targeting its Pictures website. Hackers LulzSec say they pulled off a standard SQL injection, and managed to gain access to one million passwords of the sites users, which were stored in plain text files allegedly. The hack was intended to expose Sony’s “disgraceful” security, and Sony’s now busily investigating the claims and its security setups…again.

2. Google’s Gmail phishing scam apparently targeted people who work at the White House as well as other government figures, according to new reports. No official messages were compromised, the administration has promised, but the hackers–still being reported as originating in China, despite China’s protestations–were most likely hoping to glean information about official business of government from private user email accounts.

3. Facebook has struck back against the ownership lawsuit filed by Paul Ceglia, alleging that Ceglia fabricated evidence to support his claims. Facebook has supplied “real” emails, pulled from Harvard’s server archives, that relate to the business deals between Mark Zuckerberg and Ceglia, and they show a different relationship to the alleged deal by Ceglia. Facebook’s legal team is even saying Ceglia was involved in land sales scams.

4. Adobe’s CEO, speaking at the AllThingsD conference, has revealed that there is no “war” with Apple, and it’s all about different business models–a very different story to Steve Jobs’ allegations about Flash’s ill performance and security. Unable to defend accusations that Flash doesn’t work well on Android devices (one key sales pitch for Google’s smartphone web experience versus the iPhone) Shantanu Narayen still suggested Android tablets will soon overtake the iPad.

5. The U.S. Senate is considering a new proposal that would end the free ride ecommerce has enjoyed in much of the nation in terms of collecting sales tax. The exemption was initially allowed to protect the fledgling online economy, but now that web-stores are established there’s a feeling that sales tax should be collected. The main “target” is most likely Amazon, which has been rattling its saber in a few states that tried to independently enforce sales tax collection.