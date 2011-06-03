10 Clean Energy Trends To Watch In 2011 And Beyond

As the clean energy industry emerges from a challenging period caused

by the global economic downturn, it is entering a stage of rapid

change in which business models are being transformed against a

backdrop of regulatory uncertainty. In several key sectors, the market

is shifting back toward business structures and technologies that were

once abandoned, but are now being revived. A new white paper from Pike Research

identifies 10 key trends that are part of this transformation. The

paper, which includes commentary and predictions about the state of the

clean energy industry in 2011 and beyond, is available for free

download on Pike Research’s website. [See Predictions for Cleantech in 2011]

advertisement

advertisement

“As the clean energy industry matures and as it simultaneously comes

to grips with economic challenges, market leaders are experimenting

with new business models, both at a large scale and on a distributed

basis,” says senior analyst Peter Asmus. “At the same time, key

industry players are utilizing an increasingly wider diversity of technology options, especially in the solar and wind sectors.” 1. Wind power steps up efforts to move offshore.

Citing concerns, population density, limited available onshore sites,

and concerns about wind power’s impact on birds and bats have often

delayed and hindered many wind power projects. So, some developers,

manufactures, governments, and investors, particularly in the United

States and The United Kingdom have opted to move their wind power

projects offshore, in spite of the potential additional costs

associated with building long distance transmission lines. The biggest

players in this market are Germany, the United Kingdom and Denmark,

which obtains more than 25% of its electricity from wind power.

However, in the long-term, Pike Research’s market forecast shows that

China’s offshore wind market will be even with the UK and Germany by

2017. 2. Wave and tidal energy are about to take off. There

is a growing interest lately in hydrokinetic technologies such as

those that make use of wave and tidal motion, and it is expected that

within the next five to eight years, these emerging technologies will

become commercialized to the point that they will begin competing for a

share of the growing renewable energy market. There is growing

interest in these technologies in the United States, Ireland, South

Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Portugal. The market is

driven primarily by about 100 firms, however there a number of larger

players including Lockheed Martin, Pacific Gas & Electric, Chevron,

BP, and Shell are looking to deploy wave and ocean current devices. In

the States, Maine leads on tidal, and Oregon leads in terms of wave

power deployment. [See A Stacked Overtopping Wave Energy Machine … Pretty Cool] 3. DC-based microgrids may transform clean energy markets. The growing interest in DC-based microgrids stems from the following developments: Advances in power electronics originating from electric drives,

process plants, and mass transit traction systems have been adapted to

the transmission and distribution (T&D) industry.

process plants, and mass transit traction systems have been adapted to the transmission and distribution (T&D) industry. Some of the same kinds of power electronics innovations occurring

with PCs, iPods, and other consumer gadgets have occurred within larger

industrial systems.

with PCs, iPods, and other consumer gadgets have occurred within larger industrial systems. AC transmission systems suffer lines losses that can range from 10% to 15%, while HVDC line losses lose just 2%.

AC systems sometimes flow in unpredictable ways, which contributes

to rolling blackouts or brownouts, while HVDC systems are 100%

controllable, with the power only going where you want it to go. Ironically, today’s utility grid evolved to an AC-based grid because

the technology could carry power better over long distances than

low-voltage DC and the electric utility industry evolved into a

monopoly-based business model. Both giant IT firms and emerging

entrepreneurs are supporting the idea of switching back to direct

current T&D systems. DC systems are already in the home– being

used to power PCs, thermostats, refrigerators, gas meters, AC outdoor

united, washing machines, and gas ranges, etc. 4. More utilities are underwriting new renewable energy power plants and cogeneration facilities.

After decades of reliance on independent power producers as the primary

developers of new renewable energy power plants and cogeneration

facilities, in the wake of the recent Wall Street meltdown and resulting

recession, new capital intensive projects are now relying more on

utilities to underwrite these ventures. U.S. utility firms are dominating

in this arena, with investor-owned utilities financing an increasing

share of large systems that feed directly into utility wholesale grids.

While most of the action is taking place in California, these are a

number of utility-owned generation (UOG) systems and utility-scale solar

PV projects being developed in Colorado, Nevada, and Arizona.

advertisement

5. Offshore wind power is seeking new sources of financing.

Offshore wind power in Europe is financed by an umbrella of companies,

which almost always include a government-owned financial institution, as

well as unregulated arms of large utilities. As these wind projects

move into the mainstream, it has become necessary for utilities to

identify new sources of financing to remain sustainable. In the United

States, where the off-shore wind market is drive by wind developers,

those with ties to major utilities are in the best position to get

through current economic setbacks. 6. Geothermal is making a comeback in the United States.

Western state renewable portfolio standards (RPS) laws are driving

investment in new transmission. In U.S. western states, geothermal power

generation is seeing a period of tremendous growth, with California

and Nevada being the strongest markets. There are 188 geothermal

projects in 15 states being developed. Pike Research forecasts the the

U.S. will add 2,313 MW of geothermal capacity by 2015. 7. There is significant diversification in the solar sector.

There is movement away from a focus primarily on polysilicon solar PV

to an embracing of other solar technologies including thin film solar PV

panels, concentrated solar power (CSP) also known as solar thermal

electric, and concentrated solar PV (CPV). [See Is the Concentrated Photovoltaic Sector Heating Up?]

One of the most interesting developments in solar is the merging of CSP

and solar PV concepts- known as concentrating solar PV. It achieves

efficiencies than 40% while solar PV panels are only 20% efficient. The

size of solar power generators is growing. The bundling of tax

incentives and attractive leasing arrangements have enabled customers

to install solar PV on large commercial complexes without and major

up-front capital costs. Wind is not the only renewable energy to take

to the water. A handful of firms are driving a new trend of floating

solar arrays. In the United States, SPG Solar in Novato, CA has

installed two projects on ponds for California wineries. 8. Wind power is undergoing diversification in both design and scale.

Solar is not the only clean energy sector that is experiencing a period

of diversification. Wind is undergoing diversification in both design

and scale. While most commercial wind turbines are based on the classic

Danish three-bladed upwind design, two-bladed designs are being

promoted due to capital cost savings, and vertical axis designs are

being used for offshore wind power generation and for the small-scale

wind market. Because the cost to install as smaller wind turbine dose

not difference significantly that the cost to install a larger wind

turbine, there has be a push for larger machines. 9. On the verge of a comeback in the United States, the

nuclear power industry faces the possibility of dying out as a result of

the nuclear disaster in Japan. [See The Nuclear Power Resurgence] After

hitting an all time high in acceptance by the public, the evolving

calamity at the Fukushima nuclear power plant witnessed by the world as

it happens is having a significant negative impact on perceptions of

nuclear power around the world, that could ultimately doom the

industry. [See Japan’s Once-Powerful Nuclear Industry is Under Siege]

With the exception of the United States, most nations around the world

are cancelling plans for expanding the use of nuclear power and some,

most notably, Germany is planning on phasing out the use of nuclear

power. For the most part the rest of the world is shifting the focus

away from nuclear energy and to renewable energy. Pike Research analysts suggest that in the United States, the

politicization of renewable energy, and the nuclear power industry’s

strategy of being linked it as a clean source of energy, may also serve

to force President Obama

to renege on his commitment to set aside $36 billion of federal tax

payer money into loan guarantees designed to revive the nuclear

industry. They suggest that the Tea Party movement in the Republican

party will see the support of nuclear as socialist. While it is an

interesting theory, the Tea Party has not been up in arms over the

subsidizing of the oil, gas, and coal industries, and Republicans have

for the most part supported the nuclear industry in the past. However,

even before the earth quake in Japan, utilities in the U.S. were

expressing misgivings about nuclear power as a viable energy source

because of the capital risks, sting concerns, and low natural gas

prices.

advertisement

10. China’s wind market is facing continued growing pains. Even

though China is the largest wind power market in the world, it is

facing several significant setbacks. The products of some of the

nation’s smaller developers from have experienced some quality control

issues and this has force the Chine to impose new quality standards to

weed them out. They have been unable to generated the revenues that

they anticipated due to increased competition from European

manufacturers that have entered the market and the requirement that 70%

of all components be manufactured by its domestic supply chain. China’s

growth in wind power is slowing because it’s feed-in tariffs and

mandatory grid access have not been enforced. Additionally, developers

are having difficulties financing projects, as well as facing cash flow

issues because if the policy of paying subsidies every six months, while in other countries subsidies are paid out on monthly basis. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Conclusions and predictions presented in Pike Research’s white paper, “Clean Energy: Trends to Watch in 2011 and Beyond,”

draws from a broad array of Pike Research reports, with market

forecasts included for key sectors. A full copy of the white paper is

available for free download on the firm’s website.