Zell Institute Portfolio Company Files S-1; First IPO Designate in Funds Batch at MBA School

One of the companies run by an investment fund housed at the University of Michigan has filed for an S-1 at the SEC, meaning that it soon will be launching an IPO.

Intelepeer maps

the IP address world to the dial-up home space and provides incremental phone

service to companies that want to participate in verticals in that space.

Intelepeer grew out of one

of three funds run by the Samuel Zell &

Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies at the University of

Michigan, headed up by Tom Kinnear, the Institute’s

Executive Director.

A bit about the Institute here:

The

Institute’s innovative real-world approach and the Business School’s

traditional management excellence encourages and nurtures students in preparing

for entrepreneurial careers to succeed, autonomously or in a corporate setting,

as leaders for new venture creation and growth. Under the guidance of Professor

Thomas Kinnear, the Institute provides access to capital, competitions, and

other means of significant support and resources for students to take the

knowledge learned in the classroom, build a business plan, and actually launch

a business while earning their degree. In addition, the Institute works with

other acclaimed University research units, such as the Medical Center and

College of Engineering, to introduce students to new venture opportunities and

to accelerate the commercialization process for University of Michigan ideas

and technologies.

The company was

developed and incubated in the Wolverine Venture Fund.

The program runs this

and two other funds as lesson material in entrepreneur development. The idea is

that executives taking the MBA course will be able to take some of the teachings

on innovation and use them to run some of the already well-established

companies in operation globally.

The funds–the

Wolverine Fund, which has been profitable in past quarters; the Frankel

Fund–a pre-seed fund that does real incubation funding; and the Social

Venture fund–which models some of the funds in practice right now–are

meant to make up for a paucity of good “hands-on” course material in

this field, says Kinnear.