Zell Institute Portfolio Company Files S-1; First IPO Designate in Funds Batch at MBA School

One of the companies run
by an investment fund housed at the University of Michigan has filed for an S-1
at the SEC, meaning that it soon will be launching an IPO.
Intelepeer maps
the IP address world to the dial-up home space and provides incremental phone
service to companies that want to participate in verticals in that space.
Intelepeer grew out of one
of three funds run by the Samuel Zell &
Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies at the University of
Michigan, headed up by Tom Kinnear, the Institute’s
Executive Director.
A bit about the Institute here:
The
Institute’s innovative real-world approach and the Business School’s
traditional management excellence encourages and nurtures students in preparing
for entrepreneurial careers to succeed, autonomously or in a corporate setting,
as leaders for new venture creation and growth. Under the guidance of Professor
Thomas Kinnear, the Institute provides access to capital, competitions, and
other means of significant support and resources for students to take the
knowledge learned in the classroom, build a business plan, and actually launch
a business while earning their degree. In addition, the Institute works with
other acclaimed University research units, such as the Medical Center and
College of Engineering, to introduce students to new venture opportunities and
to accelerate the commercialization process for University of Michigan ideas
and technologies.
The company was
developed and incubated in the Wolverine Venture Fund.
The program runs this
and two other funds as lesson material in entrepreneur development. The idea is
that executives taking the MBA course will be able to take some of the teachings
on innovation and use them to run some of the already well-established
companies in operation globally.
The funds–the
Wolverine Fund, which has been profitable in past quarters; the Frankel
Fund–a pre-seed fund that does real incubation funding; and the Social
Venture fund–which models some of the funds in practice right now–are
meant to make up for a paucity of good “hands-on” course material in
this field, says Kinnear.
“The state and the
status quo get in the way of innovating,” says Kinnear. “Google
shouldn’t exist, or a Groupon shouldn’t have existed, if companies in that
space had been more entrepreneurial.
Kinnear says that the
catalyst for operating this was his traditional academic upbringing in Canada
and in his exposure to AP classes on economics, which he and his wife taught
for quite a few years in the United States. He felt that quite a large
number of students coming up through the school system had no idea how
businesses are actually run, and had little insight into how business impacts
the economy. The same could be said for teachers, who are very good at what
they do, but who do not attempt to make any real-world immediate impact in that
area.
I think it ought
to be part of any curriculum, not just from a philosophical or partisan point
of view, but just to indicate the critical nature of that entrepreneurs play in
the world,” says Kinnear. “People need to understand where wealth comes
from.”
The idea should be
readily available in practice in K12 education in the United States, and even
globally. This is especially true now that so many platforms on the Internet
now exist for showing how this works.