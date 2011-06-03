The 10 Most Creative People On Twitter

For the third year in a row we have put together a list of the 100 Most Creative People in Business . And once again we take a look at the Twitter numbers. While the first list only had about 20 Twitter users, the second had over 30. And this year? The most yet, with 36–further proof that Twitter has become an essential part of our online lives. So, without further ado, the Top Ten tweeters of 2011’s MCP.

1. Ryan Seacrest, @RyanSeacrest: More than a TV personality, Seacrest links to items from his production company, as well as random Internet findings posted to his personal site:

I don’t know if this is the best proposal ever, but it’s pretty damn good http://bit.ly/iJW0i5

2. Jesse Thorn, @youngamerican: Besides chiming in on current events, the radio host discusses public radio and public broadcasting:

I think we’re all pretty sick of @FrontlinePBS’ unbiased, in-depth insights. So glad they finally got taken down a peg.

3. Conan O’Brien, @ConanOBrien: We can’t forget Coco, who turned to Twitter as his stint on The Tonight Show was ending:

My baloney has a first name. It’s Jeff. Think I need to switch brands.

4. Jan Chipchase, @janchip: Frog Design’s globetrotter tweets about his various trips and the work he conducts when he arrives:

This week lasts 3, starts in Shanghai, glides though Bangkok and drops in on Seoul. Ramping up for research.

5. Sunni Brown, @SunniBrown: This doodling queen touches on her consulting work, but often just spreads her whimsy:

I think I’ll go Alice-in-Wonderland and start inventing holidays. Like today. Today is National Bathrobe Day!

6. Tony Fernandes, @tonyfernandes: The CEO of AirAsia sticks to the business world:

Continuing the restructure at airasia to get the maximum out of regional and operational company. Company is growing fast so need to act.