Tech Pioneer Harper Reed Becomes Obama Campaign CTO

If there was any doubt the Obama re-election campaign was going to storm into new digital territory in the upcoming race, it was erased by today’s announcement that it is appointing uber-hipster and tech rebel Harper Reed as the organization’s chief technology officer.

Reed, who is 33, according to the Chicago Tribune, is the former CTO of Threadless, an online clothing company that pioneered crowdsourced design. Reed left that company two years ago, temporarily working at cloud-computing leader Rackspace, before moving on to personal projects, like designing an app to track delays in the Chicago transit system and a tool to simplify check-ins.

What’s most notable about the appointment is Reed’s position is not “head of social media” or “head of digital strategy.” It’s CTO. As in: Go find us the most radical technology out there to turbo-charge this campaign, and build whatever the hell else doesn’t already exist.

If we read the tea leaves on this correctly, it means that, just as the 2008 Obama campaign blindsided everyone by tapping into this newfangled social networking mumbo jumbo to rally support and corral donations, the 2012 campaign will similarly pioneer all kinds of new technologies and ways of interacting with the people, to rally even more support and corral even more donations.

It will be interesting to see what the traditional suits on the Obama campaign make of the mohawk wearing, earring-laden Reed. He’s a pioneer, for sure, but he’s also, a non-conformist treading into what is still fairly conservative territory. If past is prologue, however, he should do OK.