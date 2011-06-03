How To Prevent Rainforest Destruction

Ethonomic Indicator of the Day: 25%–amount of decrease in rainforest deforestation

The climate is becoming increasingly unpredictable and global greenhouse gas emissions are increasing, but take heart: the destruction of the world’s largest rainforests (the Amazon, Congo, and Borneo Mekong) is actually down 25%, according to a new report from ForestCarbon Asia. So what are the governments in charge of these rainforests doing right?

Protect

Over the past decade, the countries of the Congo Basin designated 11% of the land as protected areas. Five countries–Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, and the Central African Republic–are reviewing their national forest policies “with a view to improving consistency of actions and integration between the forest sector and other sectors with potential impacts on trees and forests.” But besides Indonesia, most countries in Southeast Asia have been slow to enforce forest laws on the ground. This is largely because of lack of resources and conflicting priorities. It’s easy to turn the other way when illegal logging is bringing in cash.

Plant