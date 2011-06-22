Self-described “digital dominator” Alex Blagg from BajillionHits.biz is back with more made-up Internet jargon. He has apparently been spending some time in venture-capital country seeking funding for a “stealth” venture that he will only describe to us as being called BuzzHeatr.

Meme-Dropping

Trying to reference a years-old Internet meme in order to sound cool or edgy. Also known as “LOLcatastrophe.”

Sexsessment

Evaluating the potential success of a new network or technology by the likelihood it will somehow help its users get lucky.

Luncheonomics

Determining the quarterly success of an individual or company by quantifying the number of times a hyperbolic tech blog said it was “eating someone’s lunch.”

Jeremy Pivot

A person who pivots so much he’s basically just going in circles but somehow still has the self-assured confidence of Entourage’s Ari Gold.

Venture Casual

The Silicon Valley sartorial style denoted by accessorizing an unfathomably expensive blazer with a (typically ironic) T-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes (a look once favored by ’80s stand-up comedians) in order to seem hip to younger entrepreneurs and creative types.