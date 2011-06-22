Trulia’s Movity Offers More Than Just Maps

LOOKING BACK, the founders of Trulia can only laugh at their comically bad timing. In 2005, a real-estate-listings site driven by elegant design seemed like a brilliant idea. Housing prices were soaring, and venture capitalists from Accel Partners and Sequoia Capital lined up with $33 million. Little more than a year later, the housing market crashed.

Infographic: Trulia Crime Rate





Yet Trulia has survived — and thrived. As of May, the site attracted 14 million visitors a month, nearly doubling in the last year. It reached profitability in mid-2010. The key to the future, says CEO Pete Flint, was not simply adding to its 4.8 million listings. To keep growing its audience, the site needed to provide richer, more meaningful information about the issues that really concern people searching for a new home. Which is why Trulia bought infographics startup Movity last December.

“In the last 15 years, the web has gotten progressively more visual, from text to pictures to video,” says Flint. “Now we’re at the early stages of the interactivity revolution. Data is abundant beyond belief, but context is scarce.”

The challenge, says Movity cofounder Eric Wu, who now leads Trulia’s data-visualization team, is “how can you use data not just as spectacle but to actually help people make a decision?”

The maps that Trulia has recently introduced help answer home buyers’ critical questions: Are prices here still falling? Is this street on the “bad side” of town, or is it safe? Which schools could my kids attend, and how good are they? One map shows just how likely a house listed in a particular zip code is to see a price reduction after the first offer; other graphics detail crime locations, down to the block level, and the areas from which schools draw students, complete with the schools’ performance ratings.