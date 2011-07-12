Duke’s Cathy Davidson Is Fixing The Future Of Distraction

SOMEONE HAS PROBABLY sent you a link to this YouTube video: A basketball team dressed in white is playing another dressed in black. You’re asked to count the number of passes the white team makes in 30 seconds. The correct answer is 15, but that’s not the point. According to the psychologists who created the video as an experiment on “inattentional blindness,” about 50% of viewers are trying so hard to count the passes that they fail to notice the gorilla who strolls on-screen and beats his chest.

Cathy Davidson spotted the gorilla but only because, as a dyslexic, she gave up immediately on trying to count the tosses. That shock of seeing what others missed became the germ of her remarkable new book, Now You See It, which offers a fresh and reassuring perspective on how to manage anxieties about the bewildering pace of technological change: “Distraction is your friend,” she says.

Davidson is a Duke University English professor, part of a tribe that’s not known for embracing the future. But she is a cofounder of HASTAC (Humanities, Arts, Science, and Technology Advanced Collaboratory), an international network of academics inspired by new technology, which administers the annual Digital Media and Learning competition with the MacArthur Foundation. Davidson believes that true conceptual innovation is needed to reinvent our homes, schools, and workplaces for the demands of the digital age. She calls her approach “technopragmatism,” or “technorealism.”

“It’s idiotic to think that technology is going to solve every problem,” she tells me over a salad and iced coffee at Payard French Bakery in New York’s Greenwich Village. On the other hand, “it’s nostalgia of the most superficial, mindless kind to think a generation is being ruined by technology and we can never go back to something wonderful–as if the neoliberal global capitalism of the TV era were the apex of human endeavor.”

It’s a bracing perspective: Jettison the old criteria and stop comparing the future only with the past. Fifteen years into the commercialization of the Internet, with people coming of age who don’t remember anything different, Davidson argues that we’re at the perfect moment to begin reimagining our institutions and developing practices to deal with the onslaught of information, the reality of constant connectedness, and the challenges of global collaboration. We need to scrap the legacies of industrialism, everything from clock punching and rigid rules to SATs and HR departments. Instead, start celebrating “collaboration by difference”–every team needs some people to count the passes and others to spot the gorilla. Manage your relationship with technology by scheduling offline “planned interruptions.” And be mindful of which conversations need to take place in person or over the phone versus on email or text.

“Institutions like work and school didn’t spring naturally out of the ground. They were invented for the industrial era and honed over 120 years,” Davidson says. “Individuals and certain companies have started to develop new practices, but conceptually we haven’t even made a shift to say, ‘Whoa, this is so new. We need to pay attention and adjust supportively.'”

Which returns us (where was I?) to distraction. “Going all the way back to Socrates, attention is the problem people most become aware of when a new technology arises. There’s no such thing as lack of distraction — we’ve always been filtering. But new technology puts stress on our old, automatic ways of paying attention.