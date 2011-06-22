Stanford Brings Affordable Medical Innovation To India Through Collaborative Design

A BONE DRILL is a nasty-sounding device that looks like something you’d find on the shelf at Home Depot. You wouldn’t want to see one coming at you, but if you needed one, you’d likely be in such bad shape that you wouldn’t even notice.

The devices, which typically cost about $300 each, are used to access the marrow and vascular system inside bones when a patient’s veins have collapsed or are inaccessible. They’re standard features in most American ambulances and emergency rooms.

But in developing countries like India, where the need is huge, that $300 price is an insurmountable hurdle to widespread adoption. And therein lies an opportunity. What if you could design a low-cost device to do the same job, without the bells and whistles that make conventional ones expensive?

That’s exactly the kind of challenge that gets the fellows of the Stanford India Biodesign (SIB) team excited. The program, a partnership with the Indian government started in 2007, is based at Stanford and in New Delhi at the Indian Institute of Technology and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Each year, four Indian fellows interested in medical-technology design and development go to Palo Alto for six months to learn the basics of the Stanford-created biodesign process. They then head back to India, fanning out to observe medical care in both high-volume urban hospitals and rural clinics. Their mandate: Draw up a list of patient-care needs that might be solved with better devices.

That model, where ideas for new products bubble up from clinical practices observed in developing countries, is a relatively new one. Typically, big companies would consult practicing doctors for suggestions, but that only got them so far. “Physicians are generally good at identifying incremental problems, suggesting, for example, a change in a handle,” but not good at imagining breakthrough technologies, says Dr. Rajiv Doshi, the U.S. executive director of SIB and a consulting assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at Stanford. Instead, revolutionary American innovations tend to come from startups, which–driven by market dynamics–introduce products to the developing world at high prices.

But in 2009, GE flipped that model on its head when it introduced a $1,000 electrocardiogram device and a $15,000 portable ultrasound machine that it had developed in rural India and in rural China, respectively. That new paradigm, dubbed “reverse innovation,” has the promise not just to bring lifesaving technologies to developing countries but also to establish lower price points for products in existing markets–and, presumably, to generate a healthy stream of sales in both markets.