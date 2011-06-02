Check-Off: How Facebook Places Stacks Up Against Foursquare At Airports, Hotels, Times Square

How does Facebook Places stack up against Foursquare? It’s a question many have wondered since the world’s largest social network jumped into the check-in game. We know Facebook has nearly 700 million users–but certainly nowhere near all of them are actually using the company’s location-based service. Meanwhile, Foursquare has continued to goose growth, boasting recently that usership has doubled since the launch of Facebook Places.

Today, however, we finally have some insight into the usage of check-ins on Facebook and Foursquare. Thanks to data released by Wildfire Interactive, we now know the top 10 most checked-into locations on Facebook Places. Like Foursquare, tourist and travel hubs dominate the chart–international airports, Disneyland, Times Square. But how do these world-famous designations stack up in terms of check-ins on Facebook and Foursquare? We took a handful of these destinations for our global comparison–from Boston and Las Vegas to London and Rome.

Let’s start with the top check-in on Facebook Places: Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. According to Wildfire, Facebook has registered 219,000 check-ins. Foursquare? The service, which has been around longer than Facebook, registered about 214,000, only slightly less than Facebook’s tally.

How about we venture to the home turf for each company? At Times Square in New York, Foursquare’s hometown, Foursquare has registered 51,000 check-ins. Facebook? About 131,000. Heading back out west to San Francisco, the city’s airport registered 211,000 check-ins on Facebook Places. On Foursquare? More than 258,000. (Not far away in Palo Alto, Facebook Headquarters has seen 114,000 check-ins on Places, and only 5,772 check-ins on Foursquare. At Foursquare headquarters, the much, much smaller startup Foursquare has posted an impressive 11,600 check-ins at its headquarters.)

Here are some more comparisons:

Logan Airport (Boston)

Facebook: 84,000 check-ins

Foursquare: 66,908 check-ins