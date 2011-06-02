Disney To Stream Videos, Food Pyramid Is Swapped For A Plate, Jack Ma Tells Yahoo To Split, And More…

Disney Goes Hulu

Disney will launch a video-streaming site for their content within a year, according CEO Bob Iger. The site will include gaming and will attempt to monetize through micro-payments, pay-per-view, and subscription. Iger, who is a co-owner of Hulu, treaded lightly over how it would impact their business, but, of Netflix, he said, “I’m not in the camp that believes Netflix is going to own the world. I don’t think that’s possible in today’s world.”

The New Food Pyramid Is A Plate

Down with hierarchy! The food pyramid has been officially replaced with a sensible plate, where portion size indicates the percentage of nutrition needed, like that of a pie chart (which, ironically, is one of President Obama’s indulgences). “It’s something the average American can look at and get a visual feel for how they can fill up a plate at a meal,” said Robb MacKie, head of the American Bakers Association (and the irony continues…).

Jack Ma: Yahoo Should Split Up

The CEO of Alibaba has an innovative idea to help Yahoo: divide it up. “If running a big company isn’t easy, divide it up into a few small companies,” said Ma, whose holding company has a subsidy in Yahoo China.