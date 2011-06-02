Crazy Sexy Windows 8 Has Scorching Hot New Looks … But It’s What’s Inside That Counts

Microsoft’s Steve Sinofsky showed off Windows 8 at AllThingsD’s conference Wednesday night. It’s all flashy and color, with Windows Phone 7-like dynamic homescreen “panels” from its Metro UI which contain updating information available at a glance from the apps they relate to. These work better on tablets than phones since they contain more elegant data. And it’s more efficient than Apple’s lock-screen UI.

Not that Microsoft wasn’t inspired by Apple and its iPad, Sinofsky himself admitted. Windows had lagged far behind the cutting edge of mobile computing and lacked an App Store and has enjoyed learning from Apple’s successes and failures in the spaces.

Check out the Windows 8 UI in the video below, particularly the “snap” gesture, which is reminiscent of some aspects of the Courier tablet that Microsoft unfortunately chose to cancel:

Lurking behind the tablet touch-friendly UI, though, is the Windows we’ve come to, uh, let’s say love, yeah. It’s still got its tricks and tropes–we’re even supposed to be pleased that we can access Excel spreadsheets right in the native program. But that means that all of Windows various failings are there too … dare we imagine a Blue Screen Of Death on a tablet PC?