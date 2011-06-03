Happiness = Gratitude + Generosity + Sincerity

Where there is happiness you will find success

The path to personal or corporate happiness can be found in the simple, yet powerful, equation of mixing a healthy dose of generosity toward others, with equal parts of gratitude for the good things in your life.

People or companies who show their appreciation and gratitude attract the admiration and interest of those around them, and grateful people stand out in a crowd with their intriguing and infectious energy, attracting interest, curiosity, conversation and friendship. After “I love you,” saying “Thank you” is probably the most affirming and energizing statement that we can use toward one another, especially when it’s combined with total sincerity.

Together, these powerful, positive words help to fuel a grateful and happy heart. Brands that show their appreciation and gratitude inspire and attract loyal fans with a natural curiosity to engage more actively.

This is quite the opposite from individuals and brands who are self-centered and focused on self-promotion. They lack the depth of relationship to move from a fan to a real friend.

Buy your friend a coffee instead of yourself. It will make you a happier person.