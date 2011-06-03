Happiness = Gratitude + Generosity + Sincerity

Where there is happiness you will find success
The path to personal or corporate happiness can be found in the simple, yet powerful, equation of mixing a healthy dose of generosity toward others, with equal parts of gratitude for the good things in your life.
People or companies who show their appreciation and gratitude attract the admiration and interest of those around them, and grateful people stand out in a crowd with their intriguing and infectious energy, attracting interest, curiosity, conversation and friendship. After “I love you,” saying “Thank you” is probably the most affirming and energizing statement that we can use toward one another, especially when it’s combined with total sincerity.
Together, these powerful, positive words help to fuel a grateful and happy heart. Brands that show their appreciation and gratitude inspire and attract loyal fans with a natural curiosity to engage more actively.
This is quite the opposite from individuals and brands who are self-centered and focused on self-promotion. They lack the depth of relationship to move from a fan to a real friend.
Buy your friend a coffee instead of yourself. It will make you a happier person.
Recent studies found the Uncommon Sense principle that “It’s better to give than to receive” provides a rich ground for innovation in relationship development and customer retention. Spending money on others or giving to charity puts a bigger smile on your face than buying things for yourself, according to Michael Norton, a professor at Harvard Business School. Most people think that if you make more money you are going to be a lot happier, but it actually doesn’t have a huge impact on overall happiness. How you spend does make a tangible difference.
Norton’s study examined how much people earned, how they spent it and asked them to rate their own happiness. Regardless of income, the people who spent money on others reported an increase in personal happiness, while those who spent more on themselves did not.
Do what you say and say what you do.
The literal meaning of sincerity is a virtue where we do what we say we’re going to do. It’s speaking and acting truthfully. How hard is that? For many it’s really hard to follow through on. Sincerity and authenticity are the closest relatives and brands and the people who manage them are striving to be more authentic. There’s an opportunity to deliver on both with energy and determination that shows caring and consideration for others, helping to differentiate one brand from another.
Uncommon Sense guide to happiness:
- Say “thank you” often and mean it when you say it – people can tell the difference.
- Show your gratitude with actions and items of appreciation.
- Look for new ways to demonstrate generous giving.
- It’s much more rewarding to give than to receive.
- Do something specific for people in need at least once a week.
- Tell the truth always.
- Do what you say and say what you do.