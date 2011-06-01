Kohort Aims To Simplify The Group-Building Social Craze

Mysterious startup Kohort just emailed its social group of potential beta testers with a little more insight into how it plans to revolutionize … well, social groups.

Kohort popped up on the radar just a few weeks ago when it garnered $3 million in a seed funding round supported by a large group of venture capitalists with IA Ventures in the lead–this is quite a hefty sum for such a young and extremely stealthy firm, so evidently Kohort had some secret mojo going on. Turns out the secret is in the name–a play on “cohort” which, according to Merriam Webster is “one of 10 divisions of an ancient Roman legion” or “a group of individuals having a statistical factor (as age or class membership) in common in a demographic study.” Whereas social systems like Facebook embraced groups as a secondary measure, realizing that among a bigger population a smaller group likes to congregate around a particular theme (something even Twitter tries, a little, with Lists), Kohort is all about the groups.

As the video notes, Kohort is designed to reduced the “challenging and time consuming” issues involved in organizing a group of “any size” whether it’s “8,000 bikers for a rally” or “8 billion supporters for your Galactic movement.” It promises to be the ultimate solution for organizing groups for your club/organization and so on, with hooks to aid online organization (through Facebook, by the looks of it) and in the real world, with provision to share events between groups. We’re imagining Scouts or Girl Guides making good use of this sort of facility, especially since it’s free.

With all that money behind it, the firm may have an interesting role to play on social networking on a non-individual scale. We’ll know more when the public beta is properly enabled in the coming weeks.

[Image: Flickr user duncanh1]

Follow @Kiteaton