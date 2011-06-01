Why Intel Tapped Two Quirky Chinese Wedding Photogs For Its Latest Ad Campaign

Kitty and Lala are Chinese photographers and bloggers introducing playful, modern angles into fuddy-duddy Chinese wedding photos. Now they’re part of Intel‘s global campaign to promo its new-gen Core 2 CPUs.

Intel’s officially unveiling the Kitty & Lala promotion later this week, its second in a series of “blogger profile films” it’s had produced by Amsterdam Worldwide, an international marketing agency. The film is part of Intel’s Visual Life effort to push the second generation of Intel Core 2 CPUs, which are powering new computers from a host of makers, including Apple (as we get to see around five minutes into the short film). The film is, as per the press release, a “beautiful portrait of contemporary China” through the eyes of a pair of young photographers and their studio 80 Impression.

80 Impression’s efforts in reinventing traditional Chinese wedding photos are interesting, gently invoking memories of Japanese Harajuku styles. Intel says it’s all about “exploring how the post-1980s generation in China combine respect for their traditional cultural heritage with individuality and creativity.” The film is, no doubt, intriguing.

You don’t even see any mention of how it relates to Intel until far into the six-minute clip, though Intel notes that Kitty and Lala are a “natural fit” for Intel’s campaign because they represent a new generation of “young adults with disposable incomes” and an “expansive view of the world thanks to technology.” You may question Intel here, considering how shuttered China keeps its citizen’s view of the world by strangling technological advances, but the fact that Intel tech has enabled fast processing in Photoshop through advances in processor design is indeed relevant to the story.