Zynga’s New Game, Marines Embrace The iPad, Augmented Reality Translator App, And More…

Move over America! Vodafone UK announced it will not longer charge differently for data coming from smartphone tethered computers or from the phone itself. Since data plans are capped, it’s basically all the same to Vodafone, but users are warned that tethered data consumption might burn through their plans faster.

Google +1 Is Here

Google’s latest attempt at social, Google +1, has just launched. With a bit of code, webites can add a “+1” button, which will then show up next to search results and figure into its ranking. Get your +1 one on here.

Empires & Allies: Zynga’s Newest Game

Newly launched Empires & Allies is the social gaming giant’s foray into storytelling wrapped in (what they hope) will be another addictive strategy/combat game that leaves us constantly requiring another fix. Build an army, secure energy, invade islands, and with some umatched fortitude, you could live your days in peace on Lady Gaga’s farm.