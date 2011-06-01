The 3 Biggest Myths About Motivation That Won’t Go Away

People can have remarkably keen insights into their own behavior. Then again, people can also be remarkably wrong about why they, and everyone else, do the things that they do. And some of those people turn out to be motivational speakers and authors.

No doubt their intentions are very admirable

— many genuinely want to help others to reach a higher level of success. But too often, they simply end up

reinforcing false notions (albeit intuitively appealing ones) about how

motivation works. Here are

three of the most firmly entrenched motivational myths:

Just Write Down Your Goals, and Success is Guaranteed!

There is a story that motivational

speakers/authors love to tell about the Yale Class of 1953. (Google it. It’s everywhere.) Researchers, so the story goes, asked

graduating Yale seniors if they had specific goals they wanted to achieve in

the future that they had written down.

Twenty years later, the researchers found that the mere 3% of students

who had specific, written goals were wealthier than the other 97%

combined. Isn’t that amazing? It would be if it were true, which it

isn’t. (See the 1996 Fast Company article that debunked the

story here.)

I wish it were

that simple. To be fair, there is evidence that getting specific about

what you want to achieve is really important.

(Not a guaranteed road to fabulous wealth, but still important.) In other words, specificity is

necessary, but it’s not nearly sufficient. Writing goals down is actually neither–it can’t hurt, but

there’s also no hard evidence that writing per se does anything to help.

Just Try to Do Your Best!

Telling

someone, or yourself, to just “do your best” is believed to be a great

motivator. It isn’t. Theoretically, it encourages without putting on too much

pressure. In reality, and rather

ironically, it is more-or-less permission to be mediocre.