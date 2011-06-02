Extreme Transparency: The New Way We Live

I was flying to Grand Rapids last week to give a talk at TEDx. The slides were prepared. The words were thought through. But as I tend to do before I present to large groups, I spent the bulk of my flight reviewing the presentation. On landing in Michigan, I was collecting my things when the gentleman behind me tapped me on the shoulder. “Excuse me, but are you going to present at TEDx Grand Rapids?”

My first reaction–as a New Yorker, was a bit defensive… “Yes, I am, are you going to be there?”

He surprised me by saying no, he hadn’t been able to get a ticket–but he enjoyed my talk. Now I was confused, as I hadn’t given the talk yet. I pointed this out to him–and he explained that he’d watched the slides from over my shoulder on the plane.

Interesting. Was I in public, or in private? Should I be angry that he’d peeked at my slides? Or simply appreciate the compliment that he liked them, and become less concerned about who’s looking over my shoulder?

“Oh, one more thing…” my traveling companion said as we walked down the isle toward the bulkhead door, “there’s a typo on slide 7.”

I checked. Indeed there was a typo. So, once inside the terminal I tweeted:

Arriving in Grand Rapids–guy on plane in seat behind me corrected a typo in my slides for TEDx. Thanks neighbor! #TEDxGR