Social Networking 2.0: Coming Together Online For A Cause

The environmental community has some big goals–saving the planet by solving global environmental challenges is about as big as it gets. And the tech world has powerful tools it can deploy to create innovative solutions in many fields. Put green and IT together, and what do you have? You have the start of something powerful. And social networking with groups like GreenITers might be what’s needed to generate new ideas and solutions where Green meets IT.

If the IPO for LinkedIn is any indication, connecting people through social networks is worth a lot, about $7 to 8 billion at the moment, and that’s nothing compared to the estimated $50 billion value of Facebook.

The question is what are these social networks going to achieve? Moving beyond simply signing up as many friends as possible, social networking 2.0 needs to be about mobilizing people around a common cause. And a growing number of people are realizing that there’s a huge opportunity to use the power of technology and social networks to take on environmental and social challenges through something called Green IT.

Green IT can mean finding new ways to make information technology itself greener, such as through energy efficient data systems. But it can also mean applying information technologies to help solve problems like climate change, pollution, transportation, renewable energy, or resource depletion.

Given the scale of the solutions needed, it makes sense for people to work together on solving these problems, using social networks to harness the inspiration, creativity, and drive of large numbers of people around the globe.

The GreenITers is online community, based in Tokyo, that includes people from over seventy countries who share this belief. Now with over 1,000 users, the social network helps members to work together and exchange ideas and information.