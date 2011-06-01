YouEye’s Cheap Eye Tracking Lets Brands Use Your Webcam to Watch What You Watch

The humble webcam has enabled many things: racy adventures on Chatroulette; Skype chats with Grandma; remote learning. With this week’s launch of YouEye, the hope is that the webcam will become a powerful–and inexpensive–new tool in user-experience testing for companies looking to quickly evaluate the effectiveness of their websites.

YouEye pays people recruited from the client’s site, outsourced panels, or YouEye’s panel an average of $7 each to evaluate things like online advertising and attention spans by tracking their eyeball movements via their own webcams. The Arlington, Va.-based company is riding on under a million dollars of angel and venture funding, and companies that have expressed interest participating in beta testing include Amazon, Dropbox, Ideo, Living Social, and Zappos, YouEye CEO and founder Kyle Henderson tells Fast Company.

For decades, eye tracking was an option primarily available to companies with of deep pockets and time to spare–proprietary eye-tracking equipment from industry leaders like Tobii cost in the tens of thousands of dollars, and test subjects had to report to labs to be studied outside of their more natural laptop habitats like home offices or couches (not necessarily ideal, since test subjects are notorious for changing behavior when they feel observed). But now, even little startups can have a go at seeing how their content and layouts attract or distract eyeballs. YouEye’s recording tech–which runs on any browser in any operating system, no special equipment or futuristic eye-tracking goggles required–and crowdsourcing method slashes the cost per user from thousands of dollars to the price of a McDonald’s value meal.

YouEye is aiming at the triple play: usability testing with eye tracking, cheap crowdsourcing, and instant gratification.

“We focus on providing rapid results. Crowdsourced results can be available within minutes after test is completed,” says Henderson. “YouEye wants to enable companies to test iteratively everyday, adding that the quick turnaround will allow companies to improve daily instead of monthly with rapid audience validation.

Many factors needed to converge to enable webcams to track eyes. The webcam was the easy part–by 2010, Logitech alone already sold more than 80 million webcams. Then broadband pipes had to get fat enough to record streaming video, sound, and mouse movement data quickly enough to be processed in the server-side cloud.