How to Survive YouTuberty, Those Awkward Years Before Your Videos Go Viral

For every dreamy, world-famous Justin Bieber, there are thousands of would-be YouTube sensations still stuck in the awkward limbo years between utter obscurity and fame. Call it YouTuberty. Luckily, YouTube itself is on a newly invigorated mission to guide the fledgling famous from their first viral hit to ad sponsorship, and out into the wider world of the business of entertainment.

Google‘s YouTube is helping amateurs like Rubik’s Cube impresario Dan Brown and how-to make-up artist Michelle Phan generate fans and revenue by selling ads to support their pages via the YouTube Partner Program, and this spring it sponsored the first-ever Digitour (tagline: “Bringing YouTube to You, in 3D“), a 27-city live tour where fans could connect face to face with YouTube stars like The Gregory brothers, creators of Auto-Tune the News, Dave Days, and the Mystery Guitar Man. And YouTube recently awarded $35,000 grants to 25 up-and-coming channels and gave a week-long course for them at Google HQ in New York in May on topics such as “building a loyal audience,” “marketing yourself off-site” and “reporting tools and financial analysis of performance.”

“We want to take more people from the hobby, dabbling space into doing this as a career,” YouTube spokeswoman Annie Baxter tells Fast Company. Google splits ad revenues with video creators–the creators get the majority, and promises to help fund and support new talent by teaching them how to develop an audience and produce better content.

Casual YouTube viewers may not realize the extent of the sub-economy taking place on YouTube, which has hundreds of “partner” channels, mostly with amateurs who built their following online, that make six figures or more per year; thousands more pull in more than $1,000 a month from their pages. Even one-hit wonders like the Double Rainbow guy or the “Charlie bit me” kid can end up making thousands as Google’s algorithms sense when videos are going viral and strike a deal with the creator to sell ads.

Those who’ve found success on YouTube say you can’t treat it like a hobby if you want continued financial success.