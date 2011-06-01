True Tales From Trademarkia: When Twitter Was A Christmas-Ornament Company

Raj Abhyanker remembers one of his first encounters in the world of trademarks. His dad owned a retail store specializing in Apple products, Computers Plus, in Phoenix, meaning Abyanker grew up around technology. When the Internet emerged in the early ’90s, about the time Abhyanker was graduating high school, Abhyanker counted himself among the people who favored the open World Wide Web over the proprietary walled garden of AOL and other subscription services. AOL had a bulletin board through its service; Abhyanker, meanwhile, registered the domain name AOLClassifieds.com, which mimicked the AOL site. AOL sent the high-schooler a cease-and-desist letter, and offered to buy it off Abhyanker.

“Five thousand bucks,” he says. “It was nothing. This was before the Internet really took off. I should have just renamed it eBay,” he laughs.

Years later, after journeys through several Internet startups, publishing (he founded MacInsider), and law school, Abhyanker finds himself on the other side of the trademark equation. As the CEO of Trademarkia.com, he’s now in the business of sending cease-and-desist letters. And his interesting website, which makes logos and trademarks easily searchable to common folk, is growing. It has 3 million pageviews a month, and it’s working on new features, including a visual-recognition service you can use to upload a logo and automatically check to see if it infringes on someone else’s trademark.

For the uninitiated, here’s a brief tour of what Trademarkia can do (some features date back to its September 2009 launch; others are more recent). First and foremost, the central innovation of Trademarkia was to take information that the U.S. government had and to make it easily searchable to the lay person. I asked Abhyanker how, prior to 2009, someone would search to see if their logo infringed on someone else’s.

“You couldn’t,” he said. You were pretty much boxed into hiring a lawyer, someone with expertise to navigate the byzantine system, which involves numerical codes that describe the features of certain logos.

Now, say you have an idea for a logo for your brand, something involving a red triangle. You go to Trademarkia’s logo search bar (new within the last four months), enter “triangle, red,” and press search. Trademarkia pulls up an array of trademarked logos that somehow involve triangularity and redness (it might not always be a red triangle, specifically.) It also mentions whether the trademarks are live or not, and when they were filed.