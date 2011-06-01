How Dell Supports Female Entrepreneurs

When Dell first invited me to their Female

Entrepreneurial Conference (DWEN) I was filled with trepidation. An

all women conference? This was something I had not encountered before.

Would it be discussing maternity leave and flexibility at work?

It was nothing of the sort. The

purpose of the conference is to support women CEO’s/founders of small

and medium size businesses by showcasing inspirational speakers and

giving them a platform and a voice to discuss the next stages of growth

of their businesses.

Last year DWEN took place in Shanghai and

discussed everything from how to scale your business to how to manage

your talent through to advice on acquiring funding. Practical inspirational information jammed pack in a 2 day conference with plenty of cocktails in between.

Its an amazing conference with some of the

most inspiring women I have ever met focusing on real business issues

facing women like me. A year on and I am still in contact with many of

the women I met. I get asked to go to lots of networking events, the

majority I turn down, but I make time for this one due to the calibre

of the women and the attention to detail by the organisers and sponsors.

This year- its in Rio on the 6th & 7th

June. Other than being a superb location (I know its a tough life),

but on a more serious note, Brazil provides the ideal setting as nearly

half of the country’s entrepreneurs are women and has made its way onto

the world stage in the last decade as the world’s fifth largest country and eighth largest economy. Not to mention being under the leadership of the country’s first woman president, Dilma Rousseff.