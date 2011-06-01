How Dell Supports Female Entrepreneurs

When Dell first invited me to their Female
Entrepreneurial Conference (DWEN) I was filled with trepidation. An
all women conference? This was something I had not encountered before.
Would it be discussing maternity leave and flexibility at work?
It was nothing of the sort. The
purpose of the conference is to support women CEO’s/founders of small
and medium size businesses by showcasing inspirational speakers and
giving them a platform and a voice to discuss the next stages of growth
of their businesses.
Last year DWEN took place in Shanghai and
discussed everything from how to scale your business to how to manage
your talent through to advice on acquiring funding. Practical inspirational information jammed pack in a 2 day conference with plenty of cocktails in between.
Its an amazing conference with some of the
most inspiring women I have ever met focusing on real business issues
facing women like me. A year on and I am still in contact with many of
the women I met. I get asked to go to lots of networking events, the
majority I turn down, but I make time for this one due to the calibre
of the women and the attention to detail by the organisers and sponsors.
This year- its in Rio on the 6th & 7th
June. Other than being a superb location (I know its a tough life),
but on a more serious note, Brazil provides the ideal setting as nearly
half of the country’s entrepreneurs are women and has made its way onto
the world stage in the last decade as the world’s fifth largest country and eighth largest economy. Not to mention being under the leadership of the country’s first woman president, Dilma Rousseff.
Above is a video of some of the amazing women I met. Judith Clegg, CEO, Venturing Unlimited. Joana Picq, COO, Thenextwomen, Helen Ridgway, Co-founder of Axicom, Helen Gorringe, Wiggly Wigglers.
You can join the DWEN linked in group and be part of the debate here. Content about the event can be found on Twitter via @DellBizWomen and by following #dwen.
I hope to see you there or if you can’t be there, please get involved in the debate.