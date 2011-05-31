Catching Balkan War Criminals The Digital Way

The digitization of the Serbian Defense Ministry’s archives, which includes paperwork dating back to 1716, set out to spot war crimes. Now, a recently released paper by one of the project’s American funders, the Knight Foundation, claims that 14 paramilitary leaders responsible for the slaughter of civilians were indicted on war crimes charges thanks to evidence from the archive digitization.

One of the major stories of the past week was the capture of Ratko Mladic, a Bosnian Serb responsible for the worst war crimes in Europe since World War II. Mladic, who was captured in northern Serbia, was responsible for the death of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims in what is known as the Srebenica Massacre.

The digitization of Serbia’s military history has helped shed light on some of the darkest chapters in European history. Serbia’s location in the heart of the Balkan mountains has cursed it with a long, violent story of warfare within its borders: The nation saw vicious fighting in World War I, World War II, the Yugoslavian civil war, and the Kosovar conflict in the last century alone.

While ambitious historic archive digitization, such as the the digitization of the Dead Sea Scrolls, has been around for a while, efforts in Serbia have often faced difficulty due to the country’s tumultuous history. Multiple wars, successive systems of government, and rapidly shifting borders have contributed to what is often a nightmare for many archivists.

The Serbian digitization project was started with a $50,000 seed grant in 2006 from the Knight Foundation, and an archive digitization system was then designed for the Serbian government by the Jefferson Institute, a Washington-based non-profit “independent research and education institute” that works extensively in Serbia.

According to Jefferson Institute President Aaron Presnall: