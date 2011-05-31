Fast Company Is Hiring A Web Production Coordinator

We are looking for a web production coordinator to join the Fast Company development team.

This position is deeply involved in the production of our web content–you will be working with our web producer, editorial staff, writers, and photo editors in order to implement stories within our content management system. Being an Assistant web production coordinator means that you wear many hats and are comfortable communicating with different parts of our organization.

You are part web designer. You are part quality assurance. You are all problem solver. You are detail oriented and overly organized. You know HTML and CSS. You are not afraid of technical hurdles, and know how to communicate with a broad group of people.

If this sounds like you, our development team would like to meet you! Send your resume, any previous work you think is relevant, as well as the coolest website you saw today to jobs@fastcompany.com.

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics, leadership, and design. Our newest site, Co.Design, was the recipient of a National Magazine Award this year. Fast Company was founded on a single premise: A global revolution was changing business, and business was changing the world. Fast Company set out to chronicle how companies create and compete, to highlight new business practices, and to showcase the teams and individuals who are inventing the future and reinventing business. EOE.

Techcode: HTML, CSS, SEO, Drupal.