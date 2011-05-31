advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

You’re So Vain, You Probably Think This Facebook Post Is About You

By David Zax1 minute Read
taking pictures of taking pictures

advertisement

Let’s conduct a little survey. Answer these questions about yourself.

  • How often do you change your Facebook profile picture?
  • What percentage of all the Facebook photos you’ve uploaded are profile pictures?
  • How many Facebook profile pictures do you have, total?

Pixable, the social photo experts, have just established themselves as the leading scientists of photo-related Facebook vanity. Their Director of Analytics extracted some data from the vast quanitites of photos that pass through their warehouse, and they put together a (not-so-beautiful) infographic summing up some of the more interesting tidbits.

The abstract to this study would read something like this: People on Facebook are vain. Sometimes science only needs to restate the obvious, with data.

You’re on Facebook, too, after all. How did you measure up?

Pixable Facebook infographic

[Image: Flickr user tensafefrogs]

Follow Fast Company on Twitter. Email David Zax, the author of this post, or follow him on Twitter.

Read More: Most Innovative Companies 2011: Facebook

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life