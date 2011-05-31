You’re So Vain, You Probably Think This Facebook Post Is About You

Let’s conduct a little survey. Answer these questions about yourself.
- How often do you change your Facebook profile picture?
- What percentage of all the Facebook photos you’ve uploaded are profile pictures?
- How many Facebook profile pictures do you have, total?
Pixable, the social photo experts, have just established themselves as the leading scientists of photo-related Facebook vanity. Their Director of Analytics extracted some data from the vast quanitites of photos that pass through their warehouse, and they put together a (not-so-beautiful) infographic summing up some of the more interesting tidbits.
The abstract to this study would read something like this: People on Facebook are vain. Sometimes science only needs to restate the obvious, with data.
You’re on Facebook, too, after all. How did you measure up?
[Image: Flickr user tensafefrogs]
