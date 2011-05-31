Why Adding Photo-Sharing Makes Sense For Twitter

News leaked out Monday that Twitter will soon be announcing plans to add photo-sharing to its core feature set.

No details were available about what that would look like or how it would work–and the company declined to comment. But it’s possible the feature would give users similar capabilities to those they currently enjoy from third-party apps like TwitPic and yfrog. That is: The ability to take a picture with a smartphone and, with the click of a few buttons, upload it to the Internet and post it to Twitter.

It would be the latest in a string of actions taken to bring popular Twitter functions to Twitter itself–by acquisition or by developing them itself–rather than leaving the features to third-party app developers.

Twitter’s leaders have talked plenty about about third-party apps. They can extend Twitter’s capabilities, but they can also turn off the more casual, less tech-savvy user. And Twitter needs to recruit those users to grow. While Facebook has over half a billion users, Twitter still only has 175 million. (And Business Insider today suggests the number of active users might be even lower than that.)

Growth is the reason, for example, that the company bought Tweetie, the maker of an iPhone app that let people send and read tweets on their phones. Before the acquisition, as then-CEO Ev Williams explained at an event last year, some users would search the App Store for “Twitter.” And since there wasn’t an app called “Twitter” (Tweetie was called “Tweetie”), they didn’t find one and simply assumed one didn’t exist and thus didn’t think they could use Twitter from their phone. Buying Tweetie allowed the company to rebrand the app so new customers could find it–and use it.

It’s this same thinking that prompted the company to launch a redesign of its interface last fall–to help new users more quickly discover how to use the service. And it’s why the company redesigned its homepage earlier this year–to better understand how to use the service.