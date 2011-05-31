An Infographic For Spielberg’s Super 8 Movie

Spielberg didn’t call me.
J.J. Abrams didn’t text me either.
I was simply inspired resulting in the shortest post I’ve ever written. All the time was spent on the Venn diagram below.
I decided to answer the question, “What happens when two cinematic titans join forces?”
My answer is shown below. (I figured it was time a Venn diagram boldly went where no Venn diagram has gone before.)
Should be a good one.
