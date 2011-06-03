Curation Nation? Or Is It The Filter Bubble?

Eli Pariser, the young man who co-founded MoveOn.org , is getting a fair amount of attention with his new book “The Filter Bubble.” In the book, he asserts (repeatedly, I might add) that the attempts by software giants like Google and Facebook to personalize our Internet experience by serving up more and more accurate representations of what we want might be impoverishing rather than enriching that experience.

The book comes out at a time when many other attempts to

deal with information overload are also in our lives–everything from The

Huffington Post, to Paper.li, to Flipboard, Zite,

DataSift, or even Netflix.

Everyone seems to think we want to see less, rather than

more, information. And they are exploring more and more different ways to

filter what we see. I’m not so sure.

Steve Rosenbaum, author of Curation Nation and himself a

curator of video at Magnify.net, maintains that curation surfaces the

“long tail” of content that is worthy but might never be seen.

Rosenbaum studied the filtering phenomenon by interviewing 75 experts, and is

of the opinion that the acceptance of curators, while still controversial, is

becoming more common as our information overload gets worse.

Still, today’s filters are a far cry both from the time when

we accepted the mainstream media as our curators or from the early days of the

World Wide Web, when we “surfed” the net for hours, enamored with the

sheer process of discovery, each seeking to curate for herself.

Google was probably the most responsible for engineering the

change in our habits by training us to go out more purposefully to search for

specific information. As our Google searches get more accurate and more

personalized, we see more and more of what we “want” and less and

less of what’s just “out there.” Not too long ago, we found out that

no two people get the same results when they search for terms on Google.

Results may vary by location, by your search history, and by what else Google

knows about you. Google is proud of its personalized search, and even more

proud of Google Instant, which fills in your search as you type, based on

Google’s previous data about your interests.

To Pariser this is bad because it is limiting. On the other hand, Paper.li’s founder,

Edouard Lambelet agrees with Rosenbaum that it’s liberating, but for different

reasons. Rosenbaum wants to do it for you, helping you discover. Lambelet makes

a tool to let you do it yourself. You can see that the conversation on this

potentially controversial subject is all over the map right now.