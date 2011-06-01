Is American Express Creating The Future Of Small Business Communications?

American Express OPEN Forum will soon see a better mobile experience for its users, says AMEX Open Forum Vice President Scott Roen. The move is a “natural” progression of a site that now delivers over a million page views a month to entrepreneurs who do most of their work on the road.

They will launch an Android app for the forum during the first week in June.

The site is seeing upgrades every three weeks, and most of those newest upgrades have dealt with mobile, iPad apps and video.

While it looks like a conscious move on AMEX’s part to “be social,” Roen says that the moves have more to do with following small biz owners to where they do their work. Mostly that is while they are traveling and going to events to meet other business owners.

Roen stresses that after launching the site in 2007, the AMEX team learned most of how the site was to be used by meeting business owners at trade shows.

“We were pretty early to the space,” says Roen.