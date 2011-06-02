Why I’m Divesting In Shares In Any For-Profit Colleges

The future of online learning will happen on platforms like Udemy , run by co-founder Gagan Biyani, a Berkeley [ed. changed from Stanford] grad, and his two Turkish friends. And here’s why, according to Biyani:

We’re about to see a wave of disruptive online learning environments ranging from K-12 education all the way up through higher ed.

“Hey man – just a quick tip. I’m from Berkeley – not Stanford. Its almost heretical to imply the latter :)”

Wow. I really stepped in it. I got a very kind note from Gagan Biyani this morning, which I will quote here:

“Mid tier and low tier colleges

will struggle as more high quality education comes online.”

Flexible online delivery of video courses, which teachers get paid to create and conduct, will drive more and more students looking for efficient and time-trimmed ways to learn what they want to learn, on demand. It goes even a little deeper than this, but according to Biyani, the factory mentality of learning and being taken through an assembly line of learning in order to earn a diploma that may or may not get you a job, is ending.

What people want to do now is learning something, anything, from anyone intelligent enough to craft material that will provide them with a method for solving their problems, making their life easier, or making it more rewarding. No more Ivory Tower traditional curriculum that is institution-credentialed and fed to students.

Now it’s the other way around. Demand creates learning opportunities, and trims the “time to market” between learning a something and doing something with that knowledge.

Really, it’s just about having the flexibility to learn what

you want to learn in life. I am not saying that stuff [traditional education curriculum] is not valuable, it’s

just that it’s not valuable to most people. It’s kind of a broken system. Why go to an average local

university and live at home, when I can live at home and learn from the best

professors online? You will be able to have access to a Harvard university

education online. It’s not a half online course. This is

a course that has actually been built to be online and it costs $20 to $30.

The company, which charges for some courses and pays its teachers a portion of those payments, moved into a new office in SOMA in San Francisco in February and is working with eight interns this summer from colleges as diverse as Brown, Stanford and the University of Chicago. The company will have nine full-time hires in about a week or two, says Biyani.

“Things are going quite well, and we are

starting to show some real revenue and user traction, mainly on the revenue

side. We have a lot of partnerships,” says Biyani.