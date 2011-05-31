Hey Hollywood Moguls, Are You Following The First Social Media Agent @Kuhn On Twitter?

Eric Kuhn isn’t old enough to rent a car, but as the former head of social media for CNN, and the digital architect of @KatieCouric’s viral interview with Sarah Palin, he’s already experienced many watershed moments for social media. Now he’s on to entertainment, as Hollywood’s first “Social Media Agent,” working for United Talent Agency. Given that a mere tweet can shape entertainment headlines, Kuhn represents the first in what may be a new category of (likely very young) agents who can scout new opportunities in the technology industry.

Teenage Beginnings



“I started many many years ago,” jokes Kuhn. At 18, his aspirations for journalism seemed dim because, as he believed, “everyone who was doing traditional journalism was losing their jobs.” His father offered some sage advice, “You should be ahead of the curve.” The suggestion inspired teenage Kuhn to snag an internship at NBC’s digital media department, which, at the time, was mostly just podcasts, he says.

After a bit of internal networking, he snaked his way into what was then Katie Couric’s gender-busting upgrade to the evening news. Kuhn’s plan to spread Couric’s content all over the still infant social media landscape hit the big time when Sarah Palin’s inability to name a single newspaper that she read went viral. “It was really successful,” Kuhn recalls.

From there, Kuhn made a career bringing legacy media into the social arena, first at the NBA and then as head of social media for CNN. In one particularly entertaining example, he describes having to ask Senator John McCain for a Twitpic of himself before going on the John King show. Without even having to explain what a Twitpic was to the infamous tech Luddite, McCain responded, “Only if I take a Twitpic of you back,”–which they did simultaneously.