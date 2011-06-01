The Cities Most Prepared For Climate Change

Even if you haven’t been paying attention to the seemingly nonstop stream of wacky weather recently, chances are that your local government has. According to the first Global C40 Cities Report, a look at how 42 of the world’s largest cities (including Jakarta, Berlin, Los Angeles, and New York) are preparing for climate change, local governments are moving quickly to mitigate the effects of climate change–and profit from them, too. Few of these changes are happening at the nation level. But because cities can react more nimbly, we may see some of the most innovative responses to climate change coming out of our urban governments:

Plans To Increase Resilience

Twenty six of the C40 cities already have

plans to protect their infrastructure against climate change. Sao Paolo

has sped up the implementation of a drainage master plan, and Copenhagen

plans to become the world’s first carbon neutral capital city. Jakarta

is taking advantage of an anticipated uptick in rainfall to think about

extending green areas.

Capitalizing On Climate Change

Six

very smart cities–Seoul, London, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Yokohama, and Rio de

Janeiro–believe climate change is an opportunity “for economic growth

and as a key area for differentiation, improved competitiveness and a

timely opportunity to kick start a green economy.” These cities realize,

in other words, that they will be at a competitive advantage if they

are more prepared, and that everyone is going to be needing climate-proof technology soon.

Incorporating GHG Emissions Reductions Into Growth Plans