Your Job Is Why You’re Fat

Add desk jobs to the myriad reasons–including driving and your mother’s pregnancy habits–why Americans are so fat. According to a new study, the drop in workplace physical activity over the last 50 years has helped trigger record obesity rates in the U.S.

The problem is fairly obvious: Fewer jobs (less than 20%) require moderate exertion, compared to 50% of private industry jobs half a century ago. More sitting means fewer calories burned, which in turn means higher rates of obesity. The researchers conclude that “this reduction in energy expenditure accounts for a significant portion

of the increase in mean U.S. body weights for women and men.” The study estimates that men aren’t burning an extra 142 calories a day because of their sedentary jobs. That adds up to 15 pounds a year.

But wait! Just because you have a desk job doesn’t mean you’re doomed to obesity. There are a number of ways that employers can help desk workers burn calories.

Set out exercise ball chairs that encourage employees to do crunches and other ball exercises

Purchase TrekDesks (a combination desk, treadmill, and exercise ball) or other “active sitting” chairs

Offer discounted (or free!) gym memberships to nearby spots

Give employees “recess” time where they are encouraged to go out and be physical. Dodgeball, anyone?

These tweaks might not make your employees particularly buff, but they’re a much-needed start in a country where people sit in their cars, sit at their desks, and then at the end of the day just sit on their couches.

