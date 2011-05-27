Why Keeping Your Options Open Is A Really, Really Bad Idea

Given the choice, would you prefer to make an iron-clad, no-turning-back decision, or one you could back out of if you needed to? Does that seem like a stupid question? I understand why it might, but bear with me–because it isn’t.

People overwhelmingly prefer reversible decisions to

irreversible ones. They believe

it’s better to “keep your options open,” whenever possible. They wait years before declaring a

major, date someone for years before getting married, favor stores with a

guaranteed return policy (think Zappos),

and hire employees on a temporary basis (or use probationary periods), all in

order to avoid commitments that can be difficult, or nearly impossible, to

un-do.

People believe that this is the best way to ensure their own

happiness and success. But people,

as it turns out, are wrong.

Let’s start with the happiness part. Research by Harvard psychologist Dan

Gilbert, author of Stumbling on Happiness,

shows that reversible, keep-your-options-open decisions reliably lead to lower levels of satisfaction than

irreversible ones. In other words,

we are significantly less happy with our choices when we can back out of them.

(For example, in one of Gilbert’s studies, people were asked

to choose an art poster that they could keep. Those who were told that they could change their mind and

return it for a different poster in the next 30 days reported being less happy

with their poster than those who had to pick a poster and stick with it.)

Why does keeping our options open make us less happy? Because once we make a final,

no-turning-back decision, the psychological

immune system kicks in. This

is how psychologists like Gilbert refer to the mind’s uncanny ability to make

us feel good about our decisions. Once

we’ve committed to a course of action, we stop thinking about

alternatives. Or, if we do bother

to think about them, we think about how lousy they are compared to our clearly

superior and awesome choice.

Most of us have had to make a choice between two colleges,

or job offers, or apartments. You

may have had to choose which candidate to hire for a job, or which vendor your

company would engage for a project.

When you were making your decision, it was probably a tough one–every

option had significant pros and cons.

But after you made that decision, did you ever wonder how you

could have even considered the now

obviously inferior alternative? “Wow,

I can’t believe I even thought about going to Yale, when Harvard is better in

every way.” (That’s just an

example–I am neutral when it comes to Harvard vs. Yale. I went to Penn, which incidentally was way better than those schools, but I

digress … )