Why Dow Is Burning Plastic For Energy

The U.S. has a dismal record at recycling used plastics: Scarcely 7% get a shot at a second life. But the plastics industry is starting to rally behind a new option for dealing with plastic waste: burning it for energy.

Dow Chemical–the country’s largest producer of polyethylene–this week announced a successful test project in which it burned 578 pounds of the filmy plastic scrap to generate energy. Dow was able to extract nearly all the energy embedded in the material, showing that used plastic can be used to create heat or electricity, according to Jeff Wooster, plastics sustainability leader for Dow’s North American Plastics business. It also demonstrated a feasible way of dealing with hard-to-recycle plastics, like the lightweight films used in packaging. “We were looking for a way to make use of the material so it doesn’t just end up in landfills,” explained Wooster.

It’s not surprising that plastics can be a source of heat or electricity; they are, after all, originally derived from natural gas or oil. Many types of plastic burn hotter than wood or coal, making them fantastic fodder for energy.

Still, incinerating plastics has long been controversial. Proponents of waste to energy technology say today’s plants are cleaner and safer than incinerators of the past. Arrays of scrubbers and filters capture dangerous chemicals–hydrochloric acid, sulfur dioxide, dioxins, furans and heavy metals–as well as small particulates. The plants are said to produce less dioxin than is released from home fireplaces and backyard barbecues.

But even those small amounts of dioxin worry environmentalists, who point out that the plants also produce a lot of residual ash. Critics also argue that waste-to-energy facilities are so expensive to build that they end up undercutting traditional recycling programs. The need to keep the plants going acts as an incentive to keep producing, rather than reducing waste, explains Brenda Platt, of the Institute for Local Self Reliance in Washington, D.C.: “You have to keep feeding the beast.” She calls the plants “wasted energy.”

In places short on landfill space, like Europe or Japan, such environmental concerns carry little weight. Waste-to-energy plants are a mainstay of garbage disposal in Europe, as well as an important source of heat or electricity. About 400 plants are scattered across the continent, and together they take care of about 30% of the plastics Europe diverts from landfill. Even famously environmental countries have embraced the strategy. The Netherlands, for instance, landfills only 3% of its trash, and burns 35% for energy.