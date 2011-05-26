Web Advertising Hits Record High, Torrents For iPhone, Web Giants Vs. Gov At eG8, And More…

In a sign that this bloody never-ending recession is indeed coming to an end, marketers are now spending record amounts on web ads, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau. At $7.3 billion dollars, ads have spiked 23% year over year. To celebrate, we suggest actually clicking on a banner ad today to say, “Thanks, free Internet!”

Download Torrents On iPhone (Jail-Break Only)

Wish you could break the law all the time? Now you can with iTransmission, an on-the-go torrent downloader for the iPhone, for all your music, video, and software downloading needs. The open-source project is currently in Alpha, so users may experience a few bugs–in addition to inundating AT&T’s network.

Internet Vs. Government At eG8

Google, Twitter, and Facebook came out swinging against France’s regulatory-happy speeches at the eG8 conference this week. “People tell me on the one hand ‘It’s great you played such a big role in the Arab spring, but it’s also kind of scary because you enable all this sharing and collect information on people’,” said Zuckerberg. Other notable news: Zuckerberg wore a tie!

Blue Army: China’s Cyber warriors