All My Purchases Sorts Wad of E-ceipts From Square Users, Apple Stores, More

With the rise of Square‘s paperless transactions, those instant digital receipts from Apple Store purchases and others, inboxes are the new wallets–stuffed with too many receipts to even begin to organize.

That’s why Project Slice is today launching a new application that will automatically scan your emails and collect all your purchase information in a single place. You’ll be able to see a history of what you bought and when. And for online purchases, you’ll be able to see when your items shipped and what their tracking number are.

While our inboxes contain the records of everything we’ve bought online, trying to retrieve that information by searching for individual emails is far from easy. “It’s a problem we all experienced personally,” Project Slice CEO Scott Brady says.

The new application, All My Purchases, is launching inside Yahoo Mail and will be rolled out to the service’s 89 million accounts in the United States this week and next. Project Slice is also beta-testing a version for Gmail. And mobile tools are in the works—so you can carry your purchase histories with you when you’re on the go.

The idea for the product came about circuitously, says Jeremy Liew, of Lightspeed Venture Partners, which provided seed funding for the company last year and just participated in a new $9.4 million round of Series A funding, and which worked with the Slice team to identify the product they wanted to build.

Project Slice formed about a year ago when its co-founders—all experienced entrepreneurs who knew each other from Stanford Business School—decided to develop a commerce-related product. At first, Liew tells Fast Company, the group thought they would head in the direction of social commerce.