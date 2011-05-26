CEOs See Sustainability As Engine For Growth But Industry Sectors Split On Priorities

A new research study published today reveals that there are significant differences in perceptions of sustainability between CEOs in different industry sectors, and significant gaps in the level of integration of sustainability in their companies, in spite of an overall trend towards seeing the importance of business sustainability.

The study released today is based on “A New Era of Sustainability,” a study conducted by Accenture and the UN Global Compact last year that revealed that 93 % of the 766 CEOs surveyed believed that sustainability will be “important” or “very important” to the future success of their company. The study released today looked much more closely at industry-level data with in-depth examinations of CEO responses in seven key industry sectors, which include: automotive, banking, infrastructure & transportation, communications, consumer goods, energy, and utilities.

Closer examination reveals that significant differences appear at the industry level. For instance, 100 % of automotive CEOs, and 100 % of executives heading large consumer goods companies, see sustainability as critical to their success. While the banking sector has not traditionally focused on sustainability, banking CEOs see these sustainability as a strategic priority, with 68 % regarding sustainability as “very important” to their future success.

On the other hand, only 22 % of CEOs in the communications sector perceive sustainability to be a “very important” factor in shaping their future success, the lowest in any of the seven industries. However, with 70 % of communications CEOs seeing the potential for revenue growth and cost reduction as a primary motivation for taking action on sustainability (the highest figure across the seven sectors), the research suggests that sustainability may be growing in importance.

“Whilst it’s clear that business is now embedding sustainability at the core of their strategy and operations, “we’ve not had sufficient evidence on how different sectors manage this integration,” said Sander van’t Noordende, Group Chief Executive, Accenture Management Consulting, speaking during the launch of the reports at Accenture’s Sustainability 24, an online gathering of sustainability decision makers across the world. “These industry specific insights make sustainability become real at an industry level, helping us understand the specific challenges and opportunities within each sector, as well as how leaders are going about creating competitive advantage,” he added.

Some of the similarities and the differences among the sectors can be seen below:

Automotive – In the automotive industry, sustainability has moved beyond a moral obligation and is now viewed as a top-line opportunity. Leading automotive companies are successfully implementing sustainability across business functions and processes to drive cost reduction, revenue growth, risk management, innovation and brand value. The sector is undergoing a substantial shift, with many macro forces rapidly changing the industry dynamics. Trends such as rising fuel prices, technological innovation, global urbanization, changing consumer demands, increasing regulation, intense competition (and more) are starting to create a market environment where sustainability will be a key component for future success.



The Numbers: One-hundred % of automotive CEOs believe that sustainability issues will be critical to the future success of their business. 95% of automotive CEOs believe that sustainability issues should be fully integrated into the strategy and operations of a company. 71% of automotive CEOs cite ‘brand, trust and reputation’ as one of the top three factors driving them to take action on sustainability issues. 86% of automotive CEOs believe that companies should integrate sustainability through their supply chain; only 57% believe that their company has. [See Carbon Management Is Becoming a Core Supply Chain Business Issue] – Read more

The Numbers: Ninety-eight % of the banking CEOs surveyed believe that sustainability issues will be important to the future success of their business. Strengthening brand, trust and reputation is the strongest motivator for taking action on sustainability issues for 76 % of banking executives. Eighty % of banking CEOs stated that sustainability issues are now fully embedded into the strategy and operations of their company. – Read more



The Numbers: 81% of communications CEOs believe that sustainability issues will be ‘important’ or ‘very important’ to the future success of their business. 81% of communications CEOs believe that sustainability issues should be fully integrated into the strategy and operations of a company. 70% of communications CEOs cite ‘brand, trust and reputation’ and ‘potential for revenue growth and cost reduction’ as among their top three factors driving them to take action on sustainability issues. 81% of communications CEOs believe that companies should integrate sustainability through their supply chain; only 48% believe that their company has done so.

The Numbers: 98% of consumer goods CEOs believe that sustainability issues will be critical to the future success of their business. 97% of consumer goods CEOs believe that sustainability issues should be fully integrated into the strategy and operations of a company. 79% of consumer goods CEOs cite ‘brand, trust and reputation’ as one of the top three factors driving them to take action on sustainability issues. 92% of consumer goods CEOs believe that companies should integrate sustainability through their supply chain; only 59% believe that their company has. – Read more

The Numbers: 94% of CEOs in the energy industry believe that sustainability issues will be critical to the future success of their business. 96% of CEOs in the energy industry believe that sustainability issues should be fully integrated into the strategy and operations of a company. 70% of CEOs in the energy industry cite ‘brand, trust and reputation’ as one of the top three factors driving them to take action on sustainability issues. 94% of CEOs in the energy industry believe that companies should integrate sustainability through their supply chain; only 57% believe that their company. 91% of CEOs in the energy industry report that their company will employ new technologies to address sustainability issues over the next five years. – Read more

The Numbers: 89% of I&TS CEOs believe that sustainability issues will be critical to the future success of their business.93% of I&TS CEOs believe that sustainability issues should be fully integrated into the strategy and operations of a company. 71% of I&TS CEOs cite ‘brand, trust and reputation’ as one of the top three factors driving them to take action on sustainability issues.84% of I&TS CEOs believe that companies should integrate sustainability through their supply chain; only 50% believe that their company has done so. – Read more

The Numbers: 92% of utilities CEOs believe that sustainability issues will be important to the future success of their business. 88% of utilities CEOs believe that sustainability issues should be fully integrated into the strategy and operations of a company. 56% of utilities CEOs cite ‘brand, trust and reputation’ as one of the top three factors driving them to take action on sustainability issues. 84% of utilities CEOs believe that companies should integrate sustainability through their supply chain; only 64% believe that their company has. – Read more

The industry analysis shows that some sectors may be ahead of the pack when it comes to integrating sustainability into core business. For example, 80% of utilities CEOs report their company has embedded metrics to track sustainability performance, ahead of the cross-industry average of 64 percent. Similarly, 83 % of CEOs in the energy sector, and 81 % of those in infrastructure say their company measures both positive and negative impacts of their activities on sustainability outcomes, a finding which suggests sustainability performance management capabilities are beginning to take root in leading industries.